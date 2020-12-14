Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Kingaroy library has been forced to close after recent weather caused damage to the facility.
The Kingaroy library has been forced to close after recent weather caused damage to the facility.
Council News

Kingaroy library closed due to damage from wild weather

Dominic Elsome
14th Dec 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RECENT wild weather has forced a South Burnett library to close after sustaining damage.

As a result of recent weather events, the Kingaroy Library building has sustained water damage and has been closed for repairs and clean up.

Mayor Brett Otto said the decision to close wasn’t easy.

“Given the current risk, and to ensure public and staff safety, we have had to close the Kingaroy Library,” Cr Otto said.

“The decision to close was not taken lightly, as we know this will cause inconvenience for those who were planning to visit the library over coming weeks.”

Customers can still visit or make inquiries at either Nanango, Blackbutt, Wondai, Proston or Murgon Libraries.

The after-hours return chute at the Kingaroy Library will remain open for customers to drop their library items in over the period the building is closed.

The free take home Christmas craft packs are available for collection from the Kingaroy Customer Service Centre.

The council said it will advise the length of time the Kingaroy Library will be closed once an assessment has been undertaken of the repairs and clean-up.

South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Broken promise: Euthanasia legislation pushed back

        Premium Content Broken promise: Euthanasia legislation pushed back

        News The State Government will break an election promise to introduce voluntary assisted dying legislation early next year.

        FINAL DAY: Local news, rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content FINAL DAY: Local news, rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        WARNING: Dangerous storms building near Gayndah, Biggenden

        Premium Content WARNING: Dangerous storms building near Gayndah, Biggenden

        Weather Dangerous storms are building near Gayndah and Biggenden, bringing heavy rainfall...

        Councils join forces to deliver new regional arts program

        Premium Content Councils join forces to deliver new regional arts program

        Art & Theatre Led by the Central Queensland Regional Arts Network, three Wide Bay Councils have...