Kingaroy library closed due to damage from wild weather

The Kingaroy library has been forced to close after recent weather caused damage to the facility.

The Kingaroy library has been forced to close after recent weather caused damage to the facility.

RECENT wild weather has forced a South Burnett library to close after sustaining damage.

As a result of recent weather events, the Kingaroy Library building has sustained water damage and has been closed for repairs and clean up.

Mayor Brett Otto said the decision to close wasn’t easy.

“Given the current risk, and to ensure public and staff safety, we have had to close the Kingaroy Library,” Cr Otto said.

“The decision to close was not taken lightly, as we know this will cause inconvenience for those who were planning to visit the library over coming weeks.”

Customers can still visit or make inquiries at either Nanango, Blackbutt, Wondai, Proston or Murgon Libraries.

The after-hours return chute at the Kingaroy Library will remain open for customers to drop their library items in over the period the building is closed.

The free take home Christmas craft packs are available for collection from the Kingaroy Customer Service Centre.

The council said it will advise the length of time the Kingaroy Library will be closed once an assessment has been undertaken of the repairs and clean-up.