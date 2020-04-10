Menu
MCDELIVERY: Kingaroy MacDonald's employee Dylan Proven is ready to help deliver Macdonalds to the Kingaroy community. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
Kingaroy Macca’s to serve up McDelivery to locals

Tristan Evert
10th Apr 2020 7:00 AM
FOR the first time in history, Kingaroy McDonald’s will be offering a contactless delivery service to cater for the current coronavirus situation.

One hundred McDonald’s restaurants throughout the country have teamed up with Menulog to provide to-your-door delivery.

McDonald’s Kingaroy owner Andrea Steele said they are excited and ready to go.

“As of Tuesday next week we will be offering a delivery service from 5pm — 9pm to begin with,” Ms Steele said.

“We will look at the response from the community and if needed look to extend or change the hours we deliver.

“We are really excited and look forward to providing this new service to the community.”

McDonald’s is one of the biggest employers in town with 95 staff currently employed and Ms Steele said she is grateful for this new opportunity.

“With everything that’s going on at the moment I have been very fortunate to not have to let any staff go,” Ms Steele said.

“We have been very busy over the past few weeks and hopefully this new delivery service will be a success.

“I currently have enough staff to cater for the new systems, however if it goes really well there may be an opportunity to hire more staff.”

Menulog managing director Morten Belling said they were also incredibly excited.

“Needless to say, we’re incredibly excited to be able to bring our 2.6 million customers some of their favourite meals from one of the world’s most iconic brands,” Mr Belling said

“What’s more, this new partnership is a true testament to Menulog’s foundational business model, which is to support restaurants with their own drivers to facilitate online ordering and delivery.”

McDonald’s Kingaroy will be rolling out home deliveries as of Tuesday, April 14, via the Menulog app.

South Burnett

