A Kingaroy man has been charged by police after he was allegedly fond possesing dangerous drugs and explosives. (Picture: File)
Crime

Kingaroy man allegedly caught with explosives, drugs

Tristan Evert
27th Oct 2020 10:30 AM
A 32-YEAR-old Kingaroy man is due to face court after police allegedly found him in possession of dangerous drugs, drug utensils and explosives.

On October 25 police raided a Frangipani Drive address in Kingaroy allegedly finding cannabis, digital scales and fireworks.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on November 16 charged with supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing items used in commission of a crime and possessing explosives.

