A Kingaroy man has been charged after he was allegedly caught in posesion of cocaine and a stack of cash. (Picture: Police Media)
Crime

Kingaroy man allegedly caught with stack of cash, cocaine

Tristan Evert
28th Aug 2020 3:02 PM
A 25-YEAR-old Kingaroy man is due to face court after he was charged with possessing a schedule one dangerous drug, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled drug, possession of property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence and three counts of possessing drug utensils.

At 10:30am on Thursday August 27, police from the Kingaroy Criminal Investigation Branch executed a search warrant at a Frangipani Street address.

Police allegedly found the man in possession of cocaine, cannabis, drug utensils, dexamfetamine sulfate, Valium and a sum of cash.

He will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 14.

