Police have arrested and charged a young man after he allegedly threatened a woman with a sword over the Easter weekend. File Photo.

A young man was arrested after threatening a woman with a sword in the South Burnett over the weekend.

According to a QPS spokeswoman, police were called to a Kingaroy property at about 12pm on Saturday (April 3).

The 20-year-old man is alleged to have threatened a woman known to him with a sword.

Police arrested the man and charged him with two counts of breaching a domestic violence order.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.