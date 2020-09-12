Kingaroy man caught carrying meth, knife on main street

A 21-year-old Kingaroy man has been put on probation after he was found in possession of dangerous drugs and a knife.

Conor Taylor Fisher pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing dangerous drugs and one charge of possessing a knife in a public place.

On April 8 police were patrolling Haly Street in Kingaroy when they observed Fisher behaving oddly.

He was changing directions and trying to hide from police.

Police searched Fisher finding him in possession of methamphetamine, a used needle and a syringe.

On May 9 police observed a well known drug users’ vehicle parked behind Commonwealth Bank and Fisher was in the passenger street.

Police again searched Fisher finding him in possession of methamphetamine.

On August 31, police again observed Fisher changing directions, trying to hide from police and behaving oddly.

A subsequent search uncovered Fisher in possession of around methamphetamine and a 5cm flick style knife.

Fisher’s defence lawyer Tom Carr said he is seeking a fine.

“Regarding the knife, it was a gift from Mr Fisher’s grandfather and he didn’t know it was illegal,” Mr Carr said.

“He was cooperative with police and he knows he should stay away from drugs.

“Given his lack of history and future job prospects I would suggest a fine.”

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said it frustrated him seeing people throw their lives away.

“I am not going to fine someone who three times has committed drug offences including while on bail, he clearly needs help,” Magistrate Sinclair said.



“I don’t understand why young people continue to throw their lives away, I think you need help to beat this addiction Mr Fisher.

“You pleaded guilty, however being caught by police didn’t slow you down, you were caught offending again a week ago while waiting to come here for court.”

Fisher was ordered to obey a six month probation order.

No convictions recorded.