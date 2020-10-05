Kingaroy man in court after alleged assault on 14-year-old
A 21-YEAR-old Kingaroy man is due to face court after he allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old teenager at a Kingaroy address.
Police were called to the scene on First Avenue in Kingaroy at about midday on October 2 after reports of an alleged assault.
The incident occurred between the two males who are known to each other.
The 21-year-old man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on October 26 charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.