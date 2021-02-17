Kingaroy man in court after picking fight with parked car

A Kingaroy man was fined and ordered to pay over a thousand dollars in restitution. Photo/File

A Kingaroy man who got drunk and then damaged a parked car and auto services shop has been placed on a good behaviour bond as well as been ordered to pay damages upwards of $1000.

Andrew Jon Walk pleaded guilty to two charges of wilful damage at Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

The court heard on Sunday, January 24, at 1am, Walk left the Kingaroy Hotel intoxicated before walking past a Ford Fiesta.

According to police prosecutor senior sergeant Pepe Gangemi, Walk punched the left headlight, breaking the glass and kicked the side of the vehicle causing it to dint.

Sen Sgt Gangemi said he was seeking $1430 in restitution for the car.

The court also heard Walk pulled out a number of wires from an auto services company on Sawtell Street, costing $90 which was also sought via restitution.

Walk was represented by Tom Carr from KF Solicitors Kingaroy who said he would be seeking a good behaviour bond.

“The restitution itself acts a significant punishment, he has no history, it was a single event, alcohol fuelled,” Mr Carr said.

“He just came out of a relationship and he was suffering the emotional side effects of that.

“He regrets his actions, he is apologetic to the owner of the vehicle and the business.”

Magistrate Andrews Sinclair said he took into account his early plea of guilty.

“You have no history so I can take this as being out of character,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

“The paying back of $1430 and $90 which I will order you do through SPER is a sufficient punishment.”

Walk was released on entering into a good behaviour bond of $300 and ordered to pay back the restitution.

No convictions were recorded.