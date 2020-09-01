Kingaroy man sentenced to community service for servo assault

A KINGAROY man was sentenced today (August 31) after assaulting a ‘good Samaritan’ with a windscreen cleaner and damaging his car. Cameron Johnson pleaded guilty to two charges before Kingaroy Magistrates Court, including wilful damage and common assault while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

At 6pm on May 16, 2020, a woman, unknown to Johnson, was driving out of a BP service station at Rockhampton after purchasing fuel. As she drove past the defendant’s vehicle, Johnson and the other man threw a bottle at her car and began hurling abuse at her for no reason.

Witnessing this act, the victim pulled up in front of the defendant’s vehicle, telling the two men ‘not to do sh-t like that’ and to go pick the bottle up and put it in the bin.

According to police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi, Johnson’s companion turned violent toward the victim, throwing a drink can at his vehicle before kicking his car door. He then produced a knife and stabbed the victims front drivers side tyre, causing it to go flat.

The victim exited his car, at which point Johnson became involved in the altercation, telling him he’s “gonna get it”. He then picked up a windscreen cleanser and hit the victim’s vehicle, causing a dent in the driver’s side door.

The victim walked to the entrance of the service station and asked the manager to call the police, with Johnson then throwing the windscreen cleaner at him, narrowly missing.

The 26-year-old was subsequently arrested and brought to the police station, where he returned a blood-alcohol content (BAC) of 0.15.

With respect to the defendants age and lesser role in the incident, Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said he’d rather focus on rehabilitating Johnson rather than punish him.

“You’ve learned no doubt, that you need to stay away from people, such as the person who you were with,” Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said.

“I understand that your involvement included simply using the windscreen cleaner to dent the car, and then throwing it at the good Samaritan.”

Johnson was sentenced to 80 hours of community service for both offences. Convictions have been recorded.

The other man involved in assaulting the victim and damaging his car, a Rockhampton local, is currently in jail for 176 trafficking charges.

His charges were heard before Rockhampton Magistrates Court.