Kingaroy Men’s Shed to host camp oven under the stars

COMING UP: Kingaroy Men's Shed members will be hosting their first ever camp oven under the stars. (Picture: Claudia Williams)

FOR the first time ever, Kingaroy Men’s Shed is hosting an under-the-stars event.

The members are going to be cooking up a storm in their camp oven for all their guests.

The main attraction of the night-time feed will be a pig on a spit.

Eric Ford, vice-president of Kingaroy Men’s Shed, said he was excited and looking forward to the event.

“We’ve never done anything like this before so it should be a nice evening,” he said.

“We came up with the idea and then decided we wanted to do it to raise money for LifeFlight, because they do so much for our region.

“The amount of people they saved and helped in the South Burnett last year was unbelievable.

“So it would be really nice to see the local community supporting us and this event so we can support them.”

Statistics from the 2018-19 financial year show the total number of missions to the South Burnett Regional Council region was 285.

Add to that the 284 from the previous financial year and you have a staggering 569 missions in the South Burnett region in the past two years alone.

The Kingaroy Men’s Shed camp oven under the stars event will be on Saturday, March 14.

The event will kick off at 3pm and go late into the night.

Mr Ford said they had hopes of running a ‘Kingaroy’s got talent’ competition at the event.

“We’d like to have as many people get involved as possible,” he said.

There is also going to be live entertainment, line dancing, a mechanical bull, face painting, whip cracking, poetry readings and performances from local school bands.

Mr Ford said there would be something for everyone.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children under 14 years. You can purchase tickets at Crowies Paint and Kingaroy Office Central.

The event will be hosted at the Kingaroy Men’s Shed on Geoff Ralph Dr, near the Kingaroy airport.