Kingaroy mum yells ‘vile’ racist slurs at Asian officer

After attempting to break up an altercation at the McDonald’s, a police officer of Asian descent endured “vile” racist slurs from a Kingaroy mother, who among other things called him a “Chinese c--t”.

Standing before the Kingaroy Magistrates Court, Natasha Rose Smallwood, 33, pleaded guilty to a charge of public nuisance following the early morning altercation.

At 2.50am of February 21, police were called to a “large brawl” at the Kingaroy McDonalds, police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens told the court.

“Police observed a large group of people involved in a physical and verbal altercation. Police have intervened and attempted to move all persons on,” Sergeant Stevens said.

“While attempting to do this, the defendant has continued to be verbally abusive towards the other party.

“She’s told several times to walk away and she’s ignored the police and continued her behaviour.”

Sergeant Stevens said police managed to move one of the groups on, however the defendant started abusing another person at the location.

“While police have attempted to de-escalate the situation, a police officer of Asian descent has approached the defendant,” he said.

“She started making racist comments. She screamed at this male officer, ‘f-ck off you Chinese c--t’, ‘f-ck you’re face off you Chinese c--t’.

Smallwood was represented by Bonnie Djordjevic from the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service.

“I‘m instructed that Miss Smallwood was at the pub with a friend of hers, and there was another group of people at that pub, and that some issues had happened there,” she said.

Miss Djordjevic said Smallwood advised her that after exiting the venue, these individuals were waiting for her outside and she was physically assaulted by them.

“In her words, she was bashed quite badly by that group of people, and the reason she was so upset is because the police car had been nearby and she perceived that the police had not intervened,” she said.

“She accepts that her behaviour wasn't right and that she shouldn’t have taken it out on the police officer.”

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair placed Smallwood on a 12 month period of probation, intended to assist her deal with the underlying causes of her behaviour.

“A good starting point might be for you to seek some assistance with why you feel the need to be out at that hour of the morning drinking alcohol,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

“Whatever the circumstances, you said some pretty vile, horrible things to a police officer who's only doing his job.”

A conviction was recorded.