Investigations are continuing into a single vehicle crash at Inverlaw, which saw a young mother and her baby hospitalised. File Photo.
Kingaroy mum’s alleged drink-drive lands baby in hospital

Holly Cormack
28th Jan 2021 9:30 AM
UPDATE:

Investigations are continuing into a single vehicle crash at Inverlaw, which saw a young mother and her baby hospitalised.

On Sunday January 24, 2021, police attended a single vehicle traffic crash on River road in Inverlaw.

Investigations reveal a Suzuki hatchback being driven by a 21-year-old Kingaroy woman had been travelling between Inverlaw and Kingaroy when it has swerved off the road onto the left hand side of the road.

The vehicle has lost control and rolled before coming to a stop on the right hand side of the road upside down.

The woman returned a positive roadside breath test 0.074 BAC. The woman and a one-year-female child were transported to Kingaroy hospital for assessment and observation.

Investigations are continuing with charges likely against the driver once blood results are known.

EARLIER:

Two patients were transported to hospital following a single-car rollover at Inverlaw yesterday afternoon.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the corner of River Road and Luck Road at 3pm on Sunday (January 24) and treated two patients for minor lacerations.

Both were transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.

South Burnett

