Kingaroy Nutters turn to virtual GPS racing

RUNNING RACE: Kingaroy Nutters running group members are using GPS technology to stay connected. (Picture: Contributed)

PUBLIC gatherings of more than two people have now been banned, so the Kingaroy Nutters running group has turned to GPS technology to continue racing and remain connected.

The group hosts a monthly handicap challenge that involves competitors battling it out over a 5km senior course or 1km junior course, hoping to get their hands on the coveted peanut trophy.

During the current coronavirus crisis, the group have taken to an app called Strava that tracks their runs using GPS technology.

Kingaroy Nutters founder Mick Freeman said the group received a great response for the first virtual run.

“We actually had quite a few people take part in our first virtual run, probably more than we would normally get,” Freeman said.

“The virtual race went really well and it has a lot of positives, as you can essentially do the run anywhere.

“It’s a great way for us to all stay connected through a time where you’re not really allowed to see each other.”

The virtual runs must be run during a specific time on the last Sunday of each month, with GPS tracking technology required to compete.

Daniel Huskisson was the winner of the first virtual 5km race, while Belle Freeman took out the junior 1km race.

VIRTUAL RACE: Daniel Huskisson took his first Nutters win with a time of 22:08. (Picture: Contributed)

Freeman said winners were determined from handicapped times.

“We have all of the runners’ personal bests on record and the person who races closest to their PB is declared the winner,” Freeman said.

“We have a pretty good community of runners and we are now getting everyone to post their runs on the Kingaroy Nutters Facebook page.

“The Nutters running group is open to anyone and we encourage everyone to get involved, regardless of their running ability.”

The Kingaroy Nutters running group will now prepare for their next virtual race set for April 26.