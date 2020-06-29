Menu
DRUGS: Kingaroy police have found a number of persons in possession of amphetamine this week.
Crime

Weapons and meth uncovered in searches by police

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
29th Jun 2020 2:30 PM | Updated: 2:55 PM
IT'S BEEN a busy week for Kingaroy police, with multiple drug and weapons offences detected by officers.

On Wednesday, police intercepted a Nissan sedan on Youngman Street at 12.45am.

A search of the vehicle located the driver, a 34-year-old Oakhurst man, allegedly in possession of amphetamine and a syringe.

The passenger, a 35-year-old Kingaroy woman, was allegedly found in possession of a knife.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 3, charged with possessing a dangerous drug and failing to dispose of a syringe correctly.

The woman will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 3, charged with possessing a knife in public without reasonable excuse.

Then on Saturday spoke to and searched a 35-year-old Kingaroy woman in William Street at 11.54pm.

The woman was allegedly found in possession of a small quantity of amphetamine and telescopic baton.

She will appear in Kingaroy magistrates Court on August 3 for possessing a dangerous drug and a restricted weapon.

During this period police also attended eight calls related to domestic violence incidents and issued six infringement notices for life endangering traffic offences.

drug crime kingaroy crime kingaroy police
South Burnett

