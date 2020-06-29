Weapons and meth uncovered in searches by police

DRUGS: Kingaroy police have found a number of persons in possession of amphetamine this week.

DRUGS: Kingaroy police have found a number of persons in possession of amphetamine this week.

IT'S BEEN a busy week for Kingaroy police, with multiple drug and weapons offences detected by officers.

On Wednesday, police intercepted a Nissan sedan on Youngman Street at 12.45am.

A search of the vehicle located the driver, a 34-year-old Oakhurst man, allegedly in possession of amphetamine and a syringe.

The passenger, a 35-year-old Kingaroy woman, was allegedly found in possession of a knife.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 3, charged with possessing a dangerous drug and failing to dispose of a syringe correctly.

The woman will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 3, charged with possessing a knife in public without reasonable excuse.

Then on Saturday spoke to and searched a 35-year-old Kingaroy woman in William Street at 11.54pm.

The woman was allegedly found in possession of a small quantity of amphetamine and telescopic baton.

She will appear in Kingaroy magistrates Court on August 3 for possessing a dangerous drug and a restricted weapon.

During this period police also attended eight calls related to domestic violence incidents and issued six infringement notices for life endangering traffic offences.