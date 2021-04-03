Kingaroy police investigating two late night break-ins

Kingaroy police are investigating two frightening break-ins where offenders have stolen phones and wallets while residents were in the homes. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

Kingaroy police are investigating two frightening break-ins where offenders have stolen phones and wallets while residents were in the homes. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

Kingaroy police are investigating two late night break-ins in recent days.

Police are investigating the unlawful entry of a Haly street residence on March 26.

Offenders have entered through an unlocked sliding door at about 11pm, stealing a mobile phone and wallet from a kitchen bench while the occupant was watching TV in the front room

Then on March 28, there was an unlawful entry to a Carinya street residence.

Offenders have gained entry through a sliding door with a wallet and mobile phone being stolen from a kitchen bench while the resident was at home.

Investigations are continuing into both incidents.