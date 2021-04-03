Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kingaroy police are investigating two frightening break-ins where offenders have stolen phones and wallets while residents were in the homes. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Kingaroy police are investigating two frightening break-ins where offenders have stolen phones and wallets while residents were in the homes. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Crime

Kingaroy police investigating two late night break-ins

Dominic Elsome
3rd Apr 2021 1:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Kingaroy police are investigating two late night break-ins in recent days.

Police are investigating the unlawful entry of a Haly street residence on March 26.

Offenders have entered through an unlocked sliding door at about 11pm, stealing a mobile phone and wallet from a kitchen bench while the occupant was watching TV in the front room

Then on March 28, there was an unlawful entry to a Carinya street residence.

Offenders have gained entry through a sliding door with a wallet and mobile phone being stolen from a kitchen bench while the resident was at home.

Investigations are continuing into both incidents.

kingaroy crime 2021 kingaroy crime wrap south burnett crime 2021
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motocross rider flown to hospital after Burnett crash

        Premium Content Motocross rider flown to hospital after Burnett crash

        News A motocross rider has been flown to hospital after he lost control of his bike and crashed in the Burnett. FULL DETAILS:

        Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Premium Content Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Travel Major travel deals reveal most popular destinations

        Magistrate slams DV offender over continual breaches

        Premium Content Magistrate slams DV offender over continual breaches

        Crime ‘The last thing I want is for your children to grow up like you’: A magistrate has...

        Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ households

        Premium Content Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ households

        Health Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ and their households