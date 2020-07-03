Kingaroy police take drunk, unlicensed drivers off the roads

Ahead of Road Safety Week, police have slammed the behaviour of an erratic driver.

Ahead of Road Safety Week, police have slammed the behaviour of an erratic driver.

KINGAROY police are continuing to take drunk and unlicensed drivers off the roads.

Last Thursday, police intercepted a 32-year-old Kingaroy man driving a Mitsubishi sedan on Roberta Street at 7pm.

The man took a RBT and allegedly returned a positive result of 0.116 per cent BAC.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 6 for driving while above the middle alcohol limit.

Then on Saturday night, police intercepted a 32-year-old Wondai man driving a Ford sedan on Kingaroy Street.

The man allegedly returned a positive result to a RBT of 0.093 per cent BAC.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 6 for driving while above the middle alcohol limit and driving while disqualified.

His vehicle was also immobilised for 90 days.

Last week police also issued six infringement notices for life endangering traffic offences.