Kingaroy resident woke to alleged burglar leaving bedroom

Police are investigating after a Kingaroy resident woke to an alleged burglar sneaking out of their bedroom over the weekend.

According to officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant David Tierney, an unknown person gained entry into a Carroll street residence through an unlocked sliding door.

One of the residents was woken by the sound of the offender leaving their bedroom at 4.15am Saturday morning (April 10).

The offender stole a purse, keys and a mobile phone.

Investigations are continuing.