Police are investigating after a Kingaroy resident awoke to an alleged burglar sneaking out of their bedroom over the weekend. File Photo.
Crime

Kingaroy resident woke to alleged burglar leaving bedroom

Holly Cormack
12th Apr 2021 12:00 PM
Police are investigating after a Kingaroy resident woke to an alleged burglar sneaking out of their bedroom over the weekend.

According to officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant David Tierney, an unknown person gained entry into a Carroll street residence through an unlocked sliding door.

One of the residents was woken by the sound of the offender leaving their bedroom at 4.15am Saturday morning (April 10).

The offender stole a purse, keys and a mobile phone.

Investigations are continuing.

alleged burglary south burnett crime 2021
South Burnett

