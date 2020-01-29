Kingaroy rider to rub shoulders with world’s best

AT JUST 17 years of age, Kingaroy's Cordell Rogerson has been noticed by some of the country's top speedway riders.

With an U16 QLD championship, a Wide Bay dirt track QLD championship and a QLD long track championship by his side, Rogerson has been invited to the 2020 Darcy Ward Invitational at the Mick Doohan Raceway at Banyo in February.

Darcy Ward has won multiple Australian and world titles and invited Rogerson to the event after an impressive couple of seasons.

Rogerson has been at it for over six years and said he can't wait to mix it up with the best.

"I'm so excited, there will be two world champions and multiple Australia champions competing," Rogerson said.

"Darcy had been watching me and seeing how I was going and then sent me a message and obviously I jumped at the opportunity," he said.

"I'm really looking forward to rubbing shoulders with some of the world's best riders."

HOT LAP: Cordell Rogerson in action at the 2019 Queensland Speedway championships. (Picture: Contributed)

Rogerson competed at the Australian U21 500CC Australian Speedway championships held in Undera, Victoria, over the weekend and finished in 7th place.

After not getting an ideal start to the event, Rogerson said he made some changes to the bike and powered on.

"It was my first year in the main field and I didn't exactly get the start I was after," he said.

"In my first three heats I finished with a second, third and fourth leaving me on three points.

"With nothing to lose I made some changes to my bike and was the fourth pick for the 'B' final, which I managed to finish overall 7th for the title," he said.

I am very happy with the result and look out next year, I'll be back to show them how it's done."

The Darcy Ward Invitational kicks off at 1.30pm on February 8 at the Mick Doohan Raceway in North Brisbane.