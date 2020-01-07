Kingaroy RSPCA in urgent need of foster carers

These one week old kittens are currently looking for a foster carer.

The Kingaroy RSPCA has brought joy to people throughout the South Burnett region and now they need your help.

The shelter is currently in urgent need of foster carers for kittens and puppies.

If you're looking to get your first pet this could be the perfect opportunity for you to get a taste of what it's like before making the commitment.

The shelter has several kittens and puppies looking for a temporary home, with the RSPCA providing all the required training and support.

All carers are provided with food, health care treatments and all routine and emergency veterinary care including vaccinations and desexing.

Additional training is offered before taking on mother cats and their kittens.

If this is something you might be interested in call the Kingaroy Shelter on 07 4162 5501 or drop in between 10am - 5pm seven days a week.