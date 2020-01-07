Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
These one week old kittens are currently looking for a foster carer.
These one week old kittens are currently looking for a foster carer.
News

Kingaroy RSPCA in urgent need of foster carers

Tristan Evert
7th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Kingaroy RSPCA has brought joy to people throughout the South Burnett region and now they need your help.

The shelter is currently in urgent need of foster carers for kittens and puppies.

If you're looking to get your first pet this could be the perfect opportunity for you to get a taste of what it's like before making the commitment.

The shelter has several kittens and puppies looking for a temporary home, with the RSPCA providing all the required training and support.

All carers are provided with food, health care treatments and all routine and emergency veterinary care including vaccinations and desexing.

Additional training is offered before taking on mother cats and their kittens.

If this is something you might be interested in call the Kingaroy Shelter on 07 4162 5501 or drop in between 10am - 5pm seven days a week.

 

These one week old kittens are currently looking for a foster carer.
These one week old kittens are currently looking for a foster carer.
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Murgon man charged with assault

        premium_icon Murgon man charged with assault

        Breaking Police have charged a 30-year-old Murgon man after he allegedly assaulted a woman walking on the rail trail in Murgon.

        Nanango vehicle nabbed: police search continues

        premium_icon Nanango vehicle nabbed: police search continues

        News Police are currently searching for a white ute stolen from a Nanango home this...

        WEATHER FORECAST: Any rain on the horizon for region?

        premium_icon WEATHER FORECAST: Any rain on the horizon for region?

        Weather Meteorologist reveals rainfall outlook for South Burnett, and warns about upcoming...

        Bell Fashions on the Field

        premium_icon Bell Fashions on the Field

        Sport Men and women from all over the region have donned their finest racewear for the...