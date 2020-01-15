Kingaroy show set to host new horse events

The Kingaroy Showgrounds will welcome back horse trotting and pacing in 2020.

THE KINGAROY Showgrounds will become the new headquarters for trotting and pacing events as the South Burnett National Show Society welcomes its return at this year’s Kingaroy Show.

This follows an announcement by Racing Queensland that show ring events will be held in many Southern Queensland centres to find the Champion Pacer of the Bush.

The South Burnett region has produced several star trotters, with none more famous than Frank Berg and his horse Airstream in the 1950s.

Wondai's Frank Berg rode Airstream to win the Royal National Show blue ribbon at Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. (Photo: Contributed)

South Burnett Show Society president Gary Barron said his committee was elated.

“Queensland Racing bringing the pacing industry to country centres is always a great drawcard,” Barron said.

“The advent of pacing over two days plus the woodchopping and fireworks will be a spectacle for showgoers,” he said.

“There is no doubt it will spell greater Saturday attendances for the show.”

As drought continues to devastate country racing circuits, the Kingaroy Speedway is the perfect location for pacing according to former South Burnett Times editor and driving force behind the track, Keith Kratzmann.

“The establishment of a 950m pacing circuit would be a big draw card for the Kingaroy Show,” Kratzmann said.

“Initially Racing Queensland asked me if the Wondai Show could participate in such a program,” he said.

“Because of the heavy sand circuit, it became out of the question and I quickly realised the Kingaroy Showgrounds circuit was well within the realm of a top pacing program.”

The 950m pacing circuit will be established at the Kingaroy Showgrounds for the 2020 Kingaroy Show. (Photo: Contributed)

Both Racing Queensland and the Show Society will be providing sponsorship with South Burnett Show Society ribbons placed on the respective winners and place getters.

Racing Queensland Corporate Affairs general manager Mary Collier said show racing plays an important role in the Queensland harness racing industry.

“Not only does it provide racing opportunities for grassroot participants, it extends the racing life of many standard breeds and showcases the sport to new audiences,” Collier said.

“In addition to the prizemoney, the winning connections of the showcase will also receive a free service to Burwood Stud’s Changeover and a $1000 voucher,” she said.

“I believe it will quickly become one of our highlights on the Queensland harness racing calendar.”

The Kingaroy Show takes place on May 2–3 at the Kingaroy Showgrounds.