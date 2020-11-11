Kingaroy students win inaugural MTB school championships

A team of nine Kingaroy students have claimed first place at the inagrual 2020 Sunshine Coast Schools MTB championshpis. Photo/Contributed

A team of nine Kingaroy students have claimed first place at the inagrual 2020 Sunshine Coast Schools MTB championshpis. Photo/Contributed

OVER 160 students from 23 schools across South East Queensland competed in the inaugural Sunshine Coast Schools MTB Championships last Friday and a team of nine Kingaroy students claimed first place.

Held at Caloundra‘s Sugarbag Rd MTB Park, competition involved timed runs on three stages, with each track testing students in different ways from endurance to technical ability as well as speed and stamina.

This format was new to the sport and other than the annual MTB Schools National Championships, students have not been able to represent their school in mountain biking at a school competition.

Jacob Provan finished first in the senior boys competition and recorded the fastest overall time.

Provan said without a doubt the win for the school puts Kingaroy on the map, not just as a school but as a region for mountain biking with trails around the area constantly developing and helping bring more people to the area.

Other impressive individual performances include second senior boy and third overall fastest time: Jacob Slatter, first intermediate girl and overall fastest time: Luca Turton and third intermediate girl Becky Provan.

Students from KSHS claimed first place last Friday. Photo/Contributed

Kingaroy State High School teacher Hannah Newton said organisers were impressed with the depth of talent coming out of the South Burnett, which is a credit to the trails being developed in the local area.

“There were some impressive individual results, however it was a team effort and only because of the participation of the whole group were KSHS able to be the champion school,” she said.

“The students outperformed a number of schools who sent many more riders, and who offer MTB as a school subject, which is a fantastic achievement for such a small group of students.

“Some of the riders also returned the next day and competed in the Shimano GP 4 and 7 Hour Race.”

Becky Provan who finished third in the intermediate girls said it was a good fun event.

“It’s nice to have an event without any pressure and be able to ride around with your school mates,” she said.

“To come away with the win topped the day and I wasn’t expecting it as we were quite small compared to the other schools there.

“It was also great to have lots of support from the South Burnett MTB club and the school to be able to attend this event.”

Year 10 competitor Dylan Provan said it was good to see a small group put up an outstanding fight against some of the larger schools.

“Kingaroy State High School have really started to put some effort into this sport and it’s quickly gaining popularity.

“I can’t wait to see what the future brings for out MTB team.”

Connor Scott who is in year seven said it was a fantastic day with lots of great competition.

“It was exciting to get down there, give it a go and finish as the champion school,” he said.

“Thanks to all the teachers who made it possible, I can’t wait for next year.”



Other riders who competed include Cooper Rabbitt, Oliver Vogelaar and Zach Farmilo.

The South Burnett MTB Club will be hosting a double header weekend of riding this weekend with the opening of the Gordonbrook Dam trails on Saturday November 14.