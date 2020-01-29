KINGAROY TAFE: Kickstart your hospitality career

OPPORTUNITIES: Kickstart your hospitality career at the Queensland TAFE Kingaroy campus. Photo: Jordan Philp

OPPORTUNITIES: Kickstart your hospitality career at the Queensland TAFE Kingaroy campus. Photo: Jordan Philp

THE Kingaroy TAFE Queensland campus is offering new hospitality courses.

Kickstart your hospitality career and gain in-demand skills that can take you around the world.

Apply now for courses at the TAFE Queensland Kingaroy campus starting from January 28, including:

Certificate II in Kitchen Operations

Certificate III in Hospitality

Certificate III in Events

Diploma of Hospitality Management

Diploma of Event Management.

According to the Australian Government’s Department of Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business, projected occupational growth for hospitality workers will increase 12.2 per cent by 2024.

Get job ready to work behind-the-scenes in the kitchen, or front of house at a restaurant, cafe, hotel or resort.

For more information about TAFE Queensland’s hospitality and cookery courses phone 1300 308 233 or visit tafeqld.edu.au.