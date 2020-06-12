Kingaroy tennis ready to serve up new season fixtures
THE Kingaroy and District Tennis association are preparing to serve up a new season of tennis as coronavirus restrictions continue easing.
Tuesday night matches kicked off this week with two weeks remaining of season one.
A second season will look to get underway on July 14.
The Kingaroy and District Tennis Association will also look at starting a Thursday night fixture on July 16.
The Kingaroy and District Tennis Association have also announced their new 2020 committee.
President – Michael Boyle
Vice president – Julie Graham
Secretary – Elmarie Voss
Treasurer – Maria Bonwick
Tuesday night organising secretary – Elmarie Voss
Thursday night organising secretary – Julie Graham
committee members: Paul Vievers and Wayne Jensen