BNP Paribas Open - Day 4
Kingaroy tennis ready to serve up new season fixtures

Tristan Evert
12th Jun 2020 4:01 PM
THE Kingaroy and District Tennis association are preparing to serve up a new season of tennis as coronavirus restrictions continue easing.

Tuesday night matches kicked off this week with two weeks remaining of season one.

A second season will look to get underway on July 14.

The Kingaroy and District Tennis Association will also look at starting a Thursday night fixture on July 16.

The Kingaroy and District Tennis Association have also announced their new 2020 committee.

President – Michael Boyle

Vice president – Julie Graham

Secretary – Elmarie Voss

Treasurer – Maria Bonwick

Tuesday night organising secretary – Elmarie Voss

Thursday night organising secretary – Julie Graham

committee members: Paul Vievers and Wayne Jensen

