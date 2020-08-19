Kingaroy to Biloela ‘live wire’ power project's next stage

The $15 million project to strengthen South Queensland’s transmission network is back in business. Photo: Powerlink.

WORK has restarted work on a $15 million project designed to strengthen the inland transmission network between Southern and Central Queensland.

Powerlink Chief Executive Paul Simshauser said the project involved replacing 4,900 insulator strings on 660 transmission towers between Powerlink's Calvale (near Biloela) and Halys (near Kingaroy) substations.

"Commissioned in 1998, the 300 kilometre transmission line plays a critical role in powering industry and supporting economic growth, enabling the safe and efficient transfer of electricity along Powerlink's transmission network," Mr Simshauser said.

"This essential insulator replacement work ensures the transmission line will continue to operate safely, reliably and cost effectively during its remaining 40 year technical service life."

Mr Simshauser said work on the long-term project started during 2019 and would be completed over several stages through to June 2022.

"Replacing insulators as they near the end of their technical service life is a cost effective solution for electricity customers, and ensures our network continues to perform reliably into the future," Mr Simshauser said.

The maintenance work will be undertaken while the high voltage equipment remains energised, which will minimise the potential impacts on residents by avoiding the need for planned outages.

"Innovative work practices are being used to replace the ageing insulators while the 275kV transmission line remains fully energised, or 'live'", Mr Simshauser said.

While work on each tower will be conducted as quickly and safely as possible to minimise any impact on the locals, it should be noted that helicopters may also be used at some towers to reduce impacts on nearby properties and ground-level vegetation.

Powerlink will be in contact with landholders to safely manage any potential impacts associated with the project.