Kingaroy Ukesters get the band back together

JAM SESH: The Kingaroy Ukesters are back making music after months apart. Picture: Tristan Evert

JAM SESH: The Kingaroy Ukesters are back making music after months apart. Picture: Tristan Evert

THE Kingaroy Ukesters are back in business, meeting for the first time in months at the O’Neil Square in Kingaroy.

After being forced to play from home due to coronavirus restrictions, members dusted off the ukes for their weekly jam session this week.

Ukester Neil Edmunds said it was great to finally be able to get together and play some music.

“The Kingaroy Ukesters meet once a week and are a social group that love playing music,” Mr Edmunds said.

“We have been meeting for about three years and players of all ability levels are welcome.

“It’s a good way for us to get together and socialise through music.”

Ukesters members used Zoom while social distancing regulations forced them to abandon meeting in person.

Mr Edmunds said it was good to be able to stay connected, but admitted it was a little challenging.

“We managed to have a session on Zoom, however we had delayed video and sound — it wasn’t quite the same,” Mr Edmunds said.

“During sessions we have over 500 songs to choose from and everyone follows along in their music books or iPads.

“We make sure to set ourselves one and a half metres apart and we can only have 10 members at a time at the moment.”

The Kingaroy Ukesters play every Wednesday from 1–3pm and share information through their Kingaroy Ukesters Facebook page.