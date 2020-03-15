Kingaroy unable to withstand Scorpion sting in stage two cricket grand final

Nanango Scorpions finished 38 runs ahead in the stage two grand final against Kingaroy. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Nanango Scorpions finished 38 runs ahead in the stage two grand final against Kingaroy. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

THE NANANGO Scorpions have been crowned the stage two South Burnett cricket champions after defeating Kingaroy Burnett Water by 38 runs in Nanango on Saturday.

The Scorpions won the toss and elected to field.

Kingaroy sent out Jamie Searle and Darcy Harmsworth to open the batting.

Searle faced 18 balls hitting 12 runs before he was bowled out.

Harmsworth was bowled for a duck before Bridget Searle added another 3, with Emma Cullen hitting five not out.

Hayden Donohue hit the most runs for Kingaroy, hitting 20 off 18 not out.

Mitch Stretton hit three before he was bowled with Daniel Draper adding two more before he was run out.

Several Scorpions took wickets with Charlie Steinhardt taking 3 for 18 off 4.

Nathan Martin bowled 2 for 9 off 3 with Abby Burrows taking 1 for 8 off 3 with one maiden and Brian Smith taking 1 for 11 off 13.

Kingaroy were 9 for 104 off 25 overs.

With 104 to chase down the Scorpions sent out Abby Burrows and Rory Crumpton.

The two openers had an outstanding partnership with burrows hitting 28 not out and Crumpton making 16 before he was caught out.

Nathan Martin added five more before Rory O’Connor made 18 not out.

Brian Smith also had an impressive innings hitting 16 runs not out.

For Kingaroy Darcy Harmsworth bowled 2 for 17 with Daniel Draper taking 1 for 3.

Hayden Donohue was outstanding in the field taking 3 catches for the Scorpions.

Nanango Scorpions: 5/142/25

Kingaroy Burnett Water: 9/104/25