Kingaroy welcomes new graduate nurses to hospital

SOUTH BURNETT Hospitals have just welcomed 16 new graduate nurses this week.

Fifty-three new nurses began their journey with Darling Downs Health last week, starting their graduate program with four days of orientation.

Nursing and Midwifery Services Executive Director Andrea Nagle welcomed the 2020 cohort, and said the graduate program was a great opportunity for the participants to familiarise themselves with our values and vision, as well as learn more about their colleagues and new careers.

“We are so pleased to welcome the graduate nurses to our health service and we look forward to supporting them in their transition to registered nursing positions,” Ms Nagle said.

“It’s an exciting time for these nurses as they are commencing their nursing careers during International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife.

“It is our year to showcase the incredible work our nurses providing care to patients through all stages of life, right through to end-of-life care.”

The new graduate nurses will be located across the Darling Downs Health facilities.

Graduate nurse Grace Stokker said she was excited to start her career at Kingaroy Hospital.

“Ever since I can remember I’ve wanted to help people, and my family really encouraged me to become a nurse because of my caring nature,” Ms Stokker said.

“The four days of orientation has been great.

“It has helped us all form friendships with the people we are going to be learning alongside when we get to the hospitals.”

Graduate nurse Bethan Needham is also heading to Kingaroy Hospital, and said she is looking forward to learning new skills in a practical environment.

“I chose to do my graduate program in a rural facility as I think it’s a great opportunity to build my knowledge and exposure, and become the best nurse I can be,” Ms Needham said.

Grace and Bethan will be joined by another 14 nurses heading to the South Burnett hospitals this year.

The graduate program is for twelve months within the health service and is an opportunity for the nurses to put everything they have learned at university into practice.