Police are on the hunt for two men who stole a car from an elderly Kingaroy woman. Photo/File
Kingaroy woman, 79, robbed at knifepoint in her own home

Tristan Evert
9th Feb 2021 11:50 AM
Police are currently searching for two men who entered the property of a 79-year-old Kingaroy woman late last night armed with a knife, stealing her car.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the lady was at home when two people covered from head to toe with full face masks entered her property, demanding her car keys.

"The lady pointed to the keys before the men took the vehicle," the police spokesman said.

"They were armed with a small knife."

The incident occurred at approximately 10pm last night February 8 on Macdiarmid Street in Kingaroy.

Police have described the men as having slim builds and approximately 170cm in height.

The stolen vehicle was a 2001 Honda CRV with Queensland registration 239 LDY.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

kingaroy crime kingaroy police south burnett crime
South Burnett

