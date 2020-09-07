Kingaroy woman launches keyboard at Heritage Bank worker

A Kingaroy woman has been charged following an aggresive disturbance at a Kingaroy bank. (Picture: File)

A KINGAROY woman who lashed out at Heritage Bank staff has been charged following an aggressive disturbance on August 12.

Vicki Anne Krause pleaded guilty to one charge of common assault, one charge of public nuisance and one charge of wilful damage at Kingaroy Magistrates Court this morning.

At 1.15pm on August 12, the 33-year-old was observed yelling abuse at a bank teller before picking up a keyboard and throwing it at the teller.

Krause then knocked over the COVID Safe screen, threw an EFTPOS machine at the wall and attempted to get into the locked staff area of the bank.

Krause left the scene before police located her at her home, where she made admissions to the disturbance.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said attacking people trying to perform a public service is a serious offence.

Krause was fined $750 and convictions were recorded.