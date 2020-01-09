Menu
There has been a noticeable lack of stock on the shelves of Woolworths in Kingaroy this week.
News

Kingaroy Woolworths stock shortage explained

Clare Adcock
9th Jan 2020 1:14 PM
THERE has been a noticeable lack of stock on the shelves of Woolworths in Kingaroy this week.

With notices displayed stating that the shortage was due to transportation issues, it was feared by customers this was due to the bush fire crisis occurring across New South Wales and Victoria.

Woolworths Kingaroy store manager Jordan Marangelli confirmed this was not the case.

“The issue was nothing to do with the bushfires, we can’t stress this enough,” Marangelli said.

“The roads from down south are all cleared and there are no issues with the trucks getting through.”

Marangelli said the issue was due to a load that arrived at the store earlier in the week with a high temperatue.

Recognising customer health and safety, the load was rejected to ensure no harm to consumers.

Mr Marangelli said customers can be assured the shortage will no longer be a concern as the issue was rectified this morning with a double load of stock being delivered to the Kingaroy store.

