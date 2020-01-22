Kings Royal veterans offers insight into event

After seven years at the Kings Royal, it's safe to say the Paynter family knows how to set up an elite campsite. Picture: Belinda Paynter

After seven years at the Kings Royal, it's safe to say the Paynter family knows how to set up an elite campsite. Picture: Belinda Paynter

BELINDA Paynter and her family live and breathe motorsport and have been to every Kings Royal since the event's origin eight years ago.

Kingaroy Speedway's Kings Royal has become an annual holiday for race fans throughout the region, and it is no different for the Paynter family who make the trip from Toowoomba each year.

Paynter said they had been in it from the beginning and her son had collected a shirt from every year of the event.

"We first started coming up to watch my husband race and have been back ever since," she said.

"The atmosphere in the crowd is just electrifying.

"Over the years the event has just grown and grown and it's become our family holiday each year."

The Paynter family arrive a few days before the event and set up an elaborate campsite to call home for the following week.

Paynter said the event's success was due to the committee.

"We volunteer at a number of race meets throughout the year and we love being up here in Kingaroy," Paynter said.

"The people in the club are just so friendly and it's such an awesome, family orientated event," she said.

"Everyone really gets behind the Kings Royal."

Some racers to keep an eye on according to the Paynter family are Maddi McGee as she chases her third Queens Royal title, and Shane and Nathan Macdonald from Macdonald racing.

The Kings Royal gates open at 2pm on Friday, and the event will run until Sunday.