Kane Williamson of New Zealand walks off after being dismissed on day 4 of the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and New Zealand at the MCG in Melbourne, Sunday, December 29, 2019. (AAP Image/Michael Dodge) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP
Cricket

Kiwi skipper laid low by sickness on Test eve

1st Jan 2020 10:40 AM
CAPTAIN Kane Williamson has been forced to skip New Zealand's training session at the SCG because of illness.

Williamson and teammate Henry Nicholls were both told to rest on New Year's Day because of flu-like symptoms.

The pair aren't considered in doubt for the third trans-Tasman Test, which begins in Sydney on Friday.

australia v new zealand cricket henry nicholls kane williamson scg test
