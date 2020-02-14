Kiwi star’s absurd shot stuns NBA world

Steven Adams nails his first three with a one-handed, half-court heave.

WHEN Ben Simmons hit his first three in the NBA he almost broke social media, but the Aussie has just been shown up.

New Zealand big man Steven Adams got one over his Aussie counterpart by draining the most casual half-court heaves of all time in Oklahoma City Thunder's clash on Friday with the the New Orleans Pelicans.

With less than three seconds to go before half-time, Adams inbounded the ball to Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Chris Paul and took off towards half-court.

Paul fed the ball back to the rolling big man, who with a simple flick of the wrist tossed the ball toward the rim from beyond half-court and watched as the ball cleanly swished through the net.

The wild shot is Adams' first ever made three-point shot in the NBA, taking him to 1-10 in his seven-year career.

Of course when you sink an out of this world shot like Adams did, you have to celebrate it appropriately.

And celebrate he did as he busted out the perfect shimmy.

As his teammates and those in attendance lost their minds, social media quickly went into meltdown over the heave.

The Thunder went on to beat the Pelicans 123-118.

Wow, Steven Adams. Wow.



