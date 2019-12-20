Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kleenmaid creditors meeting at the Mercure Hotel, Brisbane. Former director Andrew Young.
Kleenmaid creditors meeting at the Mercure Hotel, Brisbane. Former director Andrew Young.
News

Kleenmaid director’s fraud trial to run into 2020

Danielle Buckley
20th Dec 2019 3:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THOSE holding their breath for a verdict in the case against former Kleenmaid director Andrew Young will have to wait a little longer, with the trial to spill over into next year.

Mr Young has been on trial in the Brisbane District Court since September where he has been defending himself against fraud and insolvent trading charges.

The jurors, whom Judge Brian Devereaux has repeatedly praised for their dedication to the long-running case, were told on Friday that they will need to return in early January for the final stages of the trial before retiring to determine whether Mr Young is guilty or not.

Young: 'I was not a director'

The Crown has alleged that Mr Young dishonestly gained a $13 million loan from Westpac when the "parlous" state of the company was known.

Mr Young has also been accused of acting as a "de facto director" of Kleenmaid's spare parts offshoot Edis Service Logistics when he allegedly committed the insolvent trading offences between July 2008 and April 2009.

The Sunshine Coast businessman has vehemently denied the 19 charges levelled against him and on Friday during his closing address likened insolvency to a jigsaw puzzle.

"Determining insolvency is like a jigsaw puzzle, it's made up of a number of pieces and if you're missing any one piece you can't complete the picture," he said.

He also questioned the evidence of one of the Crown's key witnesses - Deloitte liquidator Richard Hughes - calling it "unreliable".

"How could Mr Hughes determine insolvency in March 08 when Edis could and did borrow from Westpac in July 08?" Mr Young said.

Mr Hughes gave evidence in September, telling the court of the company's dire financial situation when it went into administration on April 9, 2009.

"We reached the conclusion that all of the companies in the entire Kleenmaid group were insolvent on the 31st of March 2008," Mr Hughes told the court.

Throughout the lengthy trial, Crown Prosecutor Lincoln Crowley has shown an abundance of emails and financial records to try to prove that Mr Young was a de facto director of Edis.

"He's getting the cashflow updates showing there's no cash - he's getting those emails about the problems with supply, he's getting emails about creditors threatening legal action," he told the jury during the trial.

But Mr Young has claimed that he resigned as director of Edis for health reasons in June 2007, and that his brother Bradley Young was in charge from that time.

"I'll put it to you very clear that I was not acting as a director of the company. I was assisting Edis as requested to protect my, and my family's, investment," he said.

The trial will continue on January 6 under Judge Brian Devereaux. - NewsRegional

andrew eric young court criminal trial fraud allegations insolvent trading kleenmaid richard hughes
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        45km/h+ OVER: ‘Irresponsible drivers’ spark holiday plea

        premium_icon 45km/h+ OVER: ‘Irresponsible drivers’ spark holiday plea

        News Drivers are urged to ‘expect the unexpected’ and stay alert on Queensland roads this holiday season

        Council traineeships get green light for 2020

        premium_icon Council traineeships get green light for 2020

        Council News Job opportunities with South Burnett Regional Council announcing traineeships...

        ‘Die you f--king dog’: Man’s texts to mum shock court

        premium_icon ‘Die you f--king dog’: Man’s texts to mum shock court

        Crime Magistrate ‘appalled’ by man’s text attack: ‘You wonder why you aren’t having...

        Breaking down youth crime one ‘Byte’ at a time

        premium_icon Breaking down youth crime one ‘Byte’ at a time

        News How a town-wide initiative is helping keep kids off the streets and reducing youth...