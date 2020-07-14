Menu
Caboolture Kmart has confirmed when it will reopen to the public after closing in April due to COVID-19.
Business

Kmart confirms when online only stores will reopen

by Erin Smith
14th Jul 2020 7:47 AM
In less than a week the Kmart at Caboolture Square Shopping Centre will reopen its doors to the public.

The popular shop was closed to the public on April 11 and transformed into an online fulfilment centre - effectively a warehouse for online orders to cater for online shopping demand increases during COVID-19.

No jobs were lost during the process with staff just changing roles from serving customers to picking and packing orders.

Guess who's back, back again Kmart's back, tell a friend Guess who's back, guess who's back? Guess who's back, guess who...

Customers were still able to visit Kmart with nearby stores at Morayfield and Burpengary remaining open.

Kmart has confirmed the store will reopen to the public on July 20 at 8am.

Fans of the shop shared their joy on the Caboolture Square Shopping Centre Facebook page.

Some said they feared the shop would never reopen - others are hoping they have piemakers in stock.

