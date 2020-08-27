Kmart names 30 ‘high risk’ stores
Kmart is "strongly encouraging" customers to wear face coverings, while making masks mandatory for all employees until further notice.
It also named more than 30 stores in NSW, Queensland and ACT which it considered "high risk" due to their location in hotspot suburbs.
Like other big retailers, Kmart has been on alert since the second wave started in Melbourne, with multiple instances of people visiting Kmart outlets while infected with coronavirus.
In an email sent to customers last night, Kmart, which currently has all its stores closed in Melbourne due to stage 4 coronavirus restrictions, said the new mandate was to "ensure our Kmart community can shop with us as safely as possible".
"As a result, effective Wednesday, August 26, 2020 until further notice, we strongly encourage our customers to wear face coverings that cover their nose and mouth while in our stores, particularly those stores within high risk areas in NSW, ACT and QLD," the email read.
"We will be also introducing mandatory face coverings for all team members, contractors and corporate visitors."
Kmart said it had increased safety measures in stores. Sneeze screens have been installed at checkouts and service desks, while maximum capacity limits in all stores and increased cleaning and sanitisation protocols are in place.
Kmart named 25 stores in Queensland and 14 in NSW and the ACT which it considered "high risk".
A Kmart spokesperson confirmed to news.com.au that these stores had been singled out due to their locations being named hot spot areas by the NSW and Queensland governments.
'HIGH RISK' QUEENSLAND KMART STORES
Aspley
Calamvale
Cannon Hill
Chermside
Indooroopilly
Mt Gravatt
Mt Ommaney
Stafford
Sunnybank
Toombul
Toowong
Wynnum
Ipswich
Redbank
Browns Plains
Loganholme
Woodridge
Arana Hills
Burpengary
Caboolture
Kippa Ring
Morayfield
North Lakes
Capalaba
Victoria Point
'HIGH RISK' NSW/ACT KMART STORES
Campbelltown
Minto
Bankstown
Bass Hill
Lidcombe
Merrylands
Fairfield
Ashfield
Marrickville
Casula
North Rocks
Parramatta
Broadway
Castle Hill
Originally published as Kmart names 30 'high risk' stores