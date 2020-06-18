Knife, drugs found as wanted man’s busted downtown

WANTED MAN ARRESTED: A 42-year-old Rockhampton man found himself in hot water after being pulled over by Mundubbera police. Picture: File

WANTED MAN ARRESTED: A 42-year-old Rockhampton man found himself in hot water after being pulled over by Mundubbera police. Picture: File

MORE than 20 charges have been laid against a Rockhampton man as he was about to buy lunch in Mundubbera.

Police stopped a car along Lyons St just after noon on June 11, following an anonymous tip-off.

After conducting a search of the blue Kia along the main drag, police made a startling discovery.

Mundubbera officer in charge Sergeant Dan Clarke said the passenger of the vehicle was a 46-year-old Rockhampton man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

“He was the passenger of the vehicle, and in his possession it will be alleged he had a flip knife with knuckle duster handles,” Sgt Clarke said.

“Police will then allege he possessed tainted property, as well as prescription medication which he obtained unlawfully.”

Checks on the man’s licence found he was wanted on 17 criminal charges in the Rockhampton area.

READ MORE:

Man attacked by police dog in Burnett drug raids

Burnett police issue grim warning as RBT sites reopen

Burnett police break up all-in pub crawl

These included several dangerous drug offences, possession of property for use in commission of a drug crime, and entering a premises to commit an indictable offence by break and enter.

He was dealt four more charges after he was arrested, which included unlawful possession of a weapon, breach of bail, unlawful possession of prescription medication, and possession of tainted property.

“Police conducted further inquiries with the driver of the vehicle who was a 32-year-old Rockhampton woman,” Sgt Clarke said.

“It will be alleged she was driving disqualified, and possessed a dangerous drug utensil.”

While the woman was given a notice to appear in Gayndah Magistrates Court on August 3, her partner was carted away to the Maryborough watch-house.

Police objected to the man’s bail application, which was swiftly rejected by the Maryborough Magistrates Court on June 12.

He was further remanded until June 15, when his case was transferred to the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to be heard on July 1.

Sgt Clarke thanked the community for their help in detecting these offences, and apprehending the wanted person.

If you would like to report a non-urgent crime, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.