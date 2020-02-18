GRAPHIC: Knife lodged in man’s stomach after public stabbing

Paramedics treated a man with a knife embedded in his stomach who was allegedly stabbed in Brookvale this afternoon. Picture: TNV

A MAN has been taken to hospital with a knife lodged in his stomach after a stabbing at Brookvale in Sydney's Northern Beaches early this afternoon.

The incident happened at about 2pm, with police told the man was stabbed near the busy Westfield Warringah Mall.

The man, aged in his 20s, had what appeared to be a kitchen knife stuck in his stomach.

Paramedics treated the man at a garage next to the Warringah Medical Centre.

Police are investigating the stabbing and have yet to establish a crime scene or make any arrests.