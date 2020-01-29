Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have confirmed they have seized a knife and are speaking with four people over the fatal stabbing death of a man at an Earlville house.
Police have confirmed they have seized a knife and are speaking with four people over the fatal stabbing death of a man at an Earlville house.
Crime

Knife seized as police probe fatal stabbing

by Grace Mason
29th Jan 2020 2:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed they have seized a knife and are speaking with four people over the fatal stabbing death of a man at an Earlville house.

It is alleged the 28-year-old was with a group of people at the Downing St residence late last night when an altercation broke out and he suffered a serious injury.

Far North police Det Insp Sonia Smith said several people at the house at the time transported the man to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A crime scene remains in place at the house.

Det Insp Smith said a post mortem investigation was being carried out, but the man had sustained a significant chest wound.

"Detectives have located a knife at the scene," she said.

Our role now is to find answers for his family."

She said she could not confirm whether alcohol had been a factor.

Two men and two women are currently assisting police.

Det Insp Smith said the four and the deceased man were known to each other.

She called on any witnesses who had not yet spoken with police to come forward.

crime homicide squad murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nanango athlete walks away with win in NZ

        premium_icon Nanango athlete walks away with win in NZ

        Athletics Queensland rep steps up development to nab first place.

        ‘You should be in jail’: Man goes on crime bender while on parole

        premium_icon ‘You should be in jail’: Man goes on crime bender while on...

        Crime Courtroom left in shock over man’s audacious reoffending racks up 16 new...

        NAMED AND SHAMED: 15 South Burnett drivers caught

        premium_icon NAMED AND SHAMED: 15 South Burnett drivers caught

        News Here are 15 of the region’s drivers who were caught drink or drug-driving. Don’t...

        • 29th Jan 2020 5:00 PM
        Burnett athlete crowned junior sportsperson of the year

        premium_icon Burnett athlete crowned junior sportsperson of the year

        Sport After winning the gong in 2018 as a runner, Paige O’Connor put the bursary towards...