Koala takes over woman’s Christmas tree

The adorable marsupial looked right at home in the Christmas tree. Picture: 1300Koalaz

As Christmas fast approaches, one animal was a little too keen to get into the festive spirit.

In a scene that could only happen in Australia, an adorable koala made its way into the home of Adelaide woman Amanda McCormick.

It then climbed into her Christmas tree and nestled itself among the ornaments.

Koala charity organisation 1300Koalaz said when they first took the call on their rescue hotline they thought they were being pranked.

"But no, a koala desperate to get in the Christmas spirit had wandered into Amanda McCormick's house and decided it wanted to be the fairy on the Christmas tree," the organisation wrote on Facebook.

"Amanda was not so sure and rang 1300Koalaz for help."

The organisation told news.com.au they retrieved the koala from the tree, and released it "back into the wild, near the rescue in Coromandel Valley".

The cute photos sparked a wave of comments online, with people calling the cheeky marsupial "so adorable" and calling the mishap their "Christmas wish".

"Cutest thing I've ever seen," one woman wrote.

"Oh my gosh this is the BEST STORY EVER! Merry Christmas! What a special surprise," another wrote.

"That is just about the cutest thing ever! I want a koala in my Christmas tree," another said.

"Ooooohhhh. Only in Australia you can take this picture," a commenter from Spain wrote.

"Now everyone will want this ornament," another joked.

