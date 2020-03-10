Kratzy’s 2020 vision for the South Burnett

HE MIGHT spend his time running business ventures around the country now instead of running the South Burnett, but former mayor Wayne Kratzmann said he still calls the region home.

Here we chat to him about his 2020 vision for the next four years as local elections loom.

Serving the region from 2012-2016, Kratzy said he was proud of what the SBRC was able to achieve during his time as mayor.

“We managed to achieve a lot of necessary infrastructure for the region,” he said.

“We got the rail trail off the ground, we managed to keep the private hospital open, build a brand new sewerage treatment plant for Kingaroy and build major infrastructure out at Gordonbrook Dam, just to name a few.

“These are all projects that will serve the community for a long time to come.”

Kratzy said when it comes to running the SBRC it was fundamental the mayor and councillors understood the importance of building bridges between local, state and federal government.

“It can be tough sometimes, but it’s important to have that rapport and build those relationships, no matter who’s in power.

“As mayor, the buck stops with you, so it’s vital to have access to the right resources so you’re not forced to spend the general rating dollars.”

As for what he’d like to see achieved in the next four years, Kratzy said there was some solid work that the new council needed to address.

“There’s still a lot that needs to be done in the South Burnett, there’s no doubt about that,” he said.

“Kingaroy looks very tired and council need to look at ways of improving the streetscape, from a tourism aspect the entry points of town need a lot of work.

“I’d really like to see council sit down and work out a four year vision for the region becuase that’s really the only way to drive your community forward.

“The time for talk is over and the time for action is here.”