Woolies responds to Kingaroy virus outbreak

ISOLATION MODE: A Woolworths spokesman has confirmed a Kingaroy emplyee is in self-isolation following a recent confirmation they have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). (AAP/Image Matthew Vasilescu)

ISOLATION MODE: A Woolworths spokesman has confirmed a Kingaroy emplyee is in self-isolation following a recent confirmation they have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). (AAP/Image Matthew Vasilescu)

A WOOLWORTH'S spokesman has responded to News Corp's request for additional information following the earlier confirmation a Kingaroy employee testing positive to novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

When asked to disclose the employees recent whereabouts and where the team member may have potentially contracted the virus, the spokesman refused to comment.

"It wouldn't be appropriate for us to release confidential details about a team member," he said.

"We can confirm the team member is no longer on duty and will observe all self-isolation requirements.

"We're following the latest advice from the Queensland Department of Health, and our customers and team members should be assured they can continue to shop and work at our Kingaroy supermarket with confidence."