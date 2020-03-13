Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ISOLATION MODE: A Woolworths spokesman has confirmed a Kingaroy emplyee is in self-isolation following a recent confirmation they have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). (AAP/Image Matthew Vasilescu)
ISOLATION MODE: A Woolworths spokesman has confirmed a Kingaroy emplyee is in self-isolation following a recent confirmation they have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). (AAP/Image Matthew Vasilescu)
News

Woolies responds to Kingaroy virus outbreak

Kate McCormack
13th Mar 2020 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOOLWORTH'S spokesman has responded to News Corp's request for additional information following the earlier confirmation a Kingaroy employee testing positive to novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

When asked to disclose the employees recent whereabouts and where the team member may have potentially contracted the virus, the spokesman refused to comment.

Community Newsletter SignUp

"It wouldn't be appropriate for us to release confidential details about a team member," he said.

"We can confirm the team member is no longer on duty and will observe all self-isolation requirements.

"We're following the latest advice from the Queensland Department of Health, and our customers and team members should be assured they can continue to shop and work at our Kingaroy supermarket with confidence."

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus kingaroy coronavirus outbreak kingaroy woolworths
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major Burnett event cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

        premium_icon Major Burnett event cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

        News ‘Who knows what the future holds for the rest of our season now...'

        CORONAVIRUS: How St John’s is responding

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS: How St John’s is responding

        News It has come in to question whether schools will be running as normal next week.

        St John’s celebrates much loved author with arty fun

        premium_icon St John’s celebrates much loved author with arty fun

        News If the legendary Dr Seuss was still with us he would have just celebrated his 116th...

        CORONAVIRUS: ‘If I get it, I’m dead’

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS: ‘If I get it, I’m dead’

        Health A Kingaroy man with existing health problems is suddenly fearing for his own life...