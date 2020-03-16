Kingaroy Woolies to open early for elderly and disabled

NEW OPENING HOURS: Kingaroy’s Woolworths store will join hundreds around the country tomorrow as they open their doors an hour earlier strictly for disabled and elderly customers to do their shopping before the crowds of younger shoppers swarm in.

IN A bid to make shopping during the ongoing COVID-19 virus outbreak easier for the most vulnerable members of the community, Kingaroy's Woolworths store has confirmed the store will be opening their doors to the elderly and disabled only at 7am from tomorrow onwards.

A recent announcement made on the Kingaroy Shoppingworld's Facebook page let shoppers know the new hours would come into play tomorrow (Tuesday, March 17) and would run until this coming Friday at this point in time.

"Kingaroy Woolworths supermarket from tomorrow (Tuesday 17th March 2020) until Friday at this stage, will be opening exclusively for the elderly and those with a disability to shop from 7am to 8am, where permitted," the Facebook page read.

"The move has been prompted by the unprecedented demand in supermarkets over the past week, which has seen many elderly and vulnerable people in the community missing out on vital items they may need when they shop.

"Woolworths Supermarkets will open to all customers from 8am.

"Access to the store prior to this time will require a relevant Government issued concession card.

"Thank you for your support and understating at this time."

The announcement comes just three days after a Woolworth's spokesman confirmed a member of their Kingaroy store had tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

