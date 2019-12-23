Kumbia too strong for brave Nanango opponent

Another fierce weekend of competition took place with the Kumbia Cricket Association hosting Nanango on Saturday.

The home side elected to bat first and despite hot and dry conditions scored 240 runs off 40 overs, loosing 6 wickets.

A couple of early wickets looked promising for the bowlers with Clayton Crawford and Daniel Trace both falling for 6 runs.

Matthew Barbour and Sean Laherty steadied the ship before captain Ryan Kelly topped the batting with 64 off 70.

Daniel O’Connor was the best bowler taking 2-26 with Matthew Springate also taking two.

Despite a strong opening partnership Nanango fell short all out for 217 off 223 balls.

O’Connor opened the batting with 54 off 50 and Brock Matthews hit 30 off 42.

The skipper Stephen Kirkland dominated hitting 74 off 60 before being caught.

Roger Hoare led the bowling with 3 wickets all caught in the outfield.

With only 26 runs and three ducks between the remaining batsman Nanango finished trailing 23 runs.

In other matches Murgon defeated Wooroolin, Kingaroy and Dstrict defeated Cherbourg via forfeit and Kingaroy Services took the BYE.