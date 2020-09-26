Menu
Kylie’s anger: ‘Delete this immediately’

by Bianca Mastroianni
26th Sep 2020 11:21 AM

Kylie Jenner was mortified when her sister Kim Kardashian uploaded a throwback photo of them, sans Kourtney.

The photo is from way back when Kylie looked entirely different.

"Delete this immediately," Kylie, 23, told Kim, 39, in the comments section on her Instagram.

The photo was taken around 2009.

"Delete this immediately," Kylie Jenner urged on this photo Kim Kardashian uploaded.

 

Kim responded hilariously, referencing the time P Diddy cropped Kylie and sister Kendall out of his photo.

"Should I Diddy crop you out?" Kim asked.

"Absolutely," Kylie replied.

Kendall and Kylie posed alongside these celebs at the 2017 Met Gala.
RELATED: Raciest Kardashian moments ever

As expected, the comments section was flooded with remarks about their former appearances and how Kim did her sisters' so dirty.

"Lol Kim know she's wrong. She's the only one that looks good."

"Kim knows she looks good but her sisters that's why she posted it," another fan wrote.

"Kourtney the only one that looks the same," said another.

"Why she do that to her sisters lol."

"No one looks the same," another joked with the laughing face emoji.

Kylie looks a whole lot different these days
RELATED : Kardashian secret TV pact revealed

Everyone in the photo looks remarkably different to how they look now.

The photo was taken two years after Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired in 2007.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner were still incredibly young.

In September this year, Kim Kardashian announced that the iconic TV show was coming to an end after 14 years and 20 seasons.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner grew up with Keeping Up With The Kardashians cameras in their faces.
Originally published as Kylie's anger: 'Delete this immediately'

P Diddy shamelessly cropped the Jenner sister's out.
