Kyrgios’ latest romance with Russian star

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is rumoured to be dating Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya after the two were spotted together in Mexico.

The Daily Mail released images of Kyrgios - wearing a Boston Celtics basketball jersey - kissing Kalinskaya on the forehead while out at an Acapulco street stall last Thursday.

World No. 39 Kyrgios competed at the Mexican Open last week, but retired from his opening match against France's Ugo Humbert due to an ongoing wrist injury.

Kyrgios and Kalinskaya appear to have been an item for several months - the Australian was spotted cheering on the 21-year-old at the Citi Open in Washington last August.

Rumours started circulating last September when Kyrgios posted an image of Kalinskaya to Instagram, the caption reading, "My face when I see you doing your thing today".

When world No. 93 Kalinskaya posted a photo to her Instagram account last Thursday, Kyrgios commented, "Only had 25 minutes to get ready as well."

Kalinskaya has also previously admitted to attempting an underarm serve during a professional match because of Kyrgios.

The 24-year-old Kyrgios previously dated Croatian-Australian tennis player Anya Tomljanovic, the couple splitting in 2017. He was also photographed last August with Genie Bouchard's twin sister, Beatrice.

Kalinskaya has competed at three Australian Open tournaments, never progressing past the opening round of the singles competition. She achieved her highest WTA ranking of 72nd in September 2019 after winning her first round match at the US Open.