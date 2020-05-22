La Crème dancers bursting to get back in the studio

La Crème Dance Academy dancer Rhiannon Snow expressing her love for dance from home. (Picture: Contributed)

AFTER months of dancing from home, students from the La Creme Dance Academy are bursting to get back into their Kingaroy and Nanango studios.

La Crème directors Miss Bec Stone and Miss Ashleigh Mangan have huge plans for reopening, running 98 classes across two weeks.

Miss Stone said she could not wait to see everyone’s smiling faces back in the studio.

“Everyone at LCDA is like a big family so it’s been hard not seeing our dance family over the lockdown period,” she said.

“Everyone, especially the directors, are busting to get back into the dance studios and get back into all styles of dance.

“We have had so many loving messages over the lockdown of how excited students are to be back doing what they love, dancing.”

Students connected via online platforms such as Tik Tok and Facebook, completing various dance challenges.

Miss Stone said even though they weren't in the studio, students were still enjoying their love for dance.

“LCDA dancers were able to access a large number of fun and free classes recorded and loaded to them to access at any time,” she said.

“We loved seeing photos of our students busting a move in their lounge rooms, kitchens and outdoors.

“We are reopening our studios in Kingaroy and Nanango with an exciting Out of Iso dance workshop.

“This workshop includes 98 classes running over two weeks, the perfect way to get back into dance in a COVID Safe environment.”

The LCDA will reopen their Kingaroy and Nanango studios for their Out of Iso workshops from the June 15–26 with registrations open now.