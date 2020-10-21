Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Labor commits to ‘second Bruce Highway’

Domanii Cameron
by and Jessica Marszalek,Jack McKay,Domanii Cameron
21st Oct 2020 9:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

LABOR has announced it will build a "second Bruce Highway" as voters continue to flock to early voting booths.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the plan on Twitter this morning, ahead of official media engagements.

"If re-elected, we have a vision to build an inland highway from Charters Towers to Mungindi," she wrote.

"A second Bruce Highway would take trucks off the existing Bruce, making it safer for communities from Gympie to Townsville.
"Activating an inland freight route will also reduce travel times, support jobs and increase economic activity."

The LNP has announced its own $33 billion vision to four-lane the Bruce Highway between Cairns and Curra, near Gympie, over 15 years.
It has committed $50 million towards mapping out a detailed blueprint to progressively separate the Bruce Highway into a modern dual carriageway road along the entire length of the 1677km route.

Originally published as Labor commits to 'second Bruce Highway'

More Stories

bruce highway how to vote labor lnp politics queensland election 2020 voting voting booths

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alleged rapist bailed after ‘predatory’ Kingaroy attack

        Premium Content Alleged rapist bailed after ‘predatory’ Kingaroy attack

        News A Kingaroy man charged after he was allegedly seen dragging a young woman down the street before raping her has been granted bail.

        ELECTION BREAKDOWN: Everything you need to know to vote

        Premium Content ELECTION BREAKDOWN: Everything you need to know to vote

        Politics With less than two weeks to go until the election, here’s where to find your...

        Repeat teen drink driver fined after smashing car into tree

        Premium Content Repeat teen drink driver fined after smashing car into tree

        Crime Despite being required to drive a car fitted with an interlock device, a Kingaroy...

        JOBS: Candidate’s big plans for renewables, public housing

        Premium Content JOBS: Candidate’s big plans for renewables, public housing

        Politics We caught up with The Greens candidate for Nanango John Harbison who has bold plans...