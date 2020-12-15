Labor Party members endorse voluntary euthanasia

A special group to advocate for voluntary euthanasia laws has been endorsed by senior Labor Party members.

A special group to advocate for voluntary euthanasia laws has been endorsed by senior Labor Party members.

A SPECIAL group to advocate for voluntary euthanasia laws has been endorsed by senior Labor Party members, just hours after it was revealed legislation had been pushed back.

The Courier-Mail can reveal the party's admin committee last night endorsed the creation of Labor for Dignity with the aim to engage with the State Government to "ensure that steps continue to be taken" to introduce a Bill.

The group will also lead a "co-ordinated campaign" with MPs, branch members and the community to "bolster" public support for the laws to be passed.

The party endorsed their aim is to engage with the State Government to “ensure that steps continue to be taken” to introduce a Bill. Picture: Kari Bourne



The government yesterday revealed it was pushing back its February deadline to introduce laws because the Queensland Law Reform Commission had asked for more time.

Acting Premier Steven Miles partly blamed the recent caretaker arrangements for the delay, saying the QLRC was unable to consult during the election campaign.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the surprise announcement during the October campaign that a re-elected Labor government would introduce laws in February.

'MY CHOICE': Voluntary euthanasia advocates speak out

Logic in voluntary euthanasia support 'flawed': Coast MPs

First assisted dying permit issued

The QLRC had earlier this year been asked to draft legislation by March 2021.

Several Labor MPs and union figures have been vocal in their support for voluntary-assisted dying, with the ETU launching a campaign earlier this year to have laws introduced during Labor's previous term.

In motions distributed last night, which can be used for branch meetings and regional member assemblies, Ms Palaszczuk is congratulated for committing to introduce legislation in 2021 and for investing further in palliative care.

It also "acknowledges the significant work QLRC is undertaking and that allowing appropriate time to get this important legislation right will be key to ensuring Queenslanders have access to compassionate, safe and practical end of life choice."

Another motion calls on the government to ensure "all necessary steps" are taken so the commission can deliver its final report and draft legislation in May next year, so laws are introduced in that same month and the implementation timeline of 15 months following the laws being passed is met.

Originally published as Labor Party members endorse voluntary euthanasia