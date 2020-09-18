Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Oasis contract
Oasis contract
Politics

Labor picks minister’s replacement in marginal seat

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
18th Sep 2020 6:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Townsville councillor Les Walker has won Labor preselection in the ultra-marginal seat of Mundingburra.

Cr Walker, who hails from the party's Right Faction, went up against Simon Mitchell from the Left.It is understood there was overwhelming support for Cr Walker on the ground.

letterspromo

It comes after government minister Coralee O'Rourke, who has held the Townsville seat since 2015, announced she was quitting politics.

She has since revealed she wants to concentrate on her health.

The preselection was held via an online ballot which closed this afternoon.

More to come

 

Les Walker
Les Walker

 

Coralee O’Rourke
Coralee O’Rourke

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Labor picks minister's replacement in marginal seat

politics queensland election queensland politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COURT: Wheelchair-bound man set up meth lab for personal use

        Premium Content COURT: Wheelchair-bound man set up meth lab for personal use

        Crime AFTER a motorcycle accident left a man nearly quadriplegic, he turned to producing meth in a homemade laboratory to manage the pain and digestive issues, a Kingaroy...

        Burnett farmers gain water security with groundwater licence

        Premium Content Burnett farmers gain water security with groundwater licence

        Rural MORE than 50 farmers in the Central Burnett have secure groundwater licences for...

        NAMED: Qld’s most shocking animal abuse cases

        Premium Content NAMED: Qld’s most shocking animal abuse cases

        Crime Queensland’s most shocking animal cruelty cases have horrified